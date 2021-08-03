Simone Biles takes beam bronze on Olympic return

Simone Biles takes beam bronze on Olympic return1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
It was the US superstar's first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women's team final last week
Simone Biles made her long-awaited return to the Olympic Games on Tuesday, taking bronze in the beam final won by Chinese teenager Guan Chenchen at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
It was the US superstar's first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women's team final last week, struggling with the "twisties", a condition meaning gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.
