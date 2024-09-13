Thank you, PM Modi…This one is for you: Paralympic champions Sumit Antil, Sharad Kumar, meet PM Modi | Watch

Paralympics 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, interacted with the Indian Paralympic contingent. Gold medallist Sumit Antil, Sharad Kumar, and other para athletes thanked the Prime Minister for his support to the athletes.

Para high jumper Sharad Kumar, who has bagged a silver medal at the Paris Games, said he has been associated with the ‘Para-movement’ since its inception.

“We are immensely thankful to you for your motivation before the games and we all look forward to meeting you after them. Nobody has accepted para the way you have,” Sharad Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sharad Kumar further added that he took immense pride in being a part of the Indian contingent for the Paralympics 2024. He also said that the contingent looked up to India as a ‘sporting country’.

What Sumit Antil said Gold medallist Sumit Antil, further expressed his gratitude for PM Modi, and dedicated his gold medal to him.

"This is my second consecutive Gold Medal. After Tokyo, you made me promise to get two more Golds. This one is for you... On behalf of my whole team, I thank you..," said Antil, reported ANI.

Sumit Antil had bagged a gold medal for his record javelin throw at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Antil broke his own record of 68.55m at the Tokyo Paralympics to win the gold medal for India. The defending champion started with a throw of 69.11m in the F64 final and then improved his distance to 70.59m.

Paralympic medal tally for India The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris with a record haul of 29 medals — including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) had also lauded the achievement of Indian para-athletes and attributed it to their unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit.

“Paralympics 2024 have been special and historical. India is overjoyed that our incredible para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best-ever performance since India's debut at the Games," he said.

