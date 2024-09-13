Thank you, PM Modi…This one is for you: Paralympic champions Sumit Antil, Sharad Kumar, meet PM Modi | Watch

Sumit Antil dedicated his second consecutive Gold Medal to Prime Minister Modi, thanking him for his support, and other para athletes, including silver medallist Sharad Kumar, also expressed gratitude

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated13 Sep 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Paralympics 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, interacted with the Indian Paralympic contingent. Gold medallist Sumit Antil, Sharad Kumar, and other para athletes thanked the Prime Minister for his support to the athletes.

Para high jumper Sharad Kumar, who has bagged a silver medal at the Paris Games, said he has been associated with the ‘Para-movement’ since its inception.

“We are immensely thankful to you for your motivation before the games and we all look forward to meeting you after them. Nobody has accepted para the way you have,” Sharad Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sharad Kumar further added that he took immense pride in being a part of the Indian contingent for the Paralympics 2024. He also said that the contingent looked up to India as a ‘sporting country’.

What Sumit Antil said

Gold medallist Sumit Antil, further expressed his gratitude for PM Modi, and dedicated his gold medal to him.

"This is my second consecutive Gold Medal. After Tokyo, you made me promise to get two more Golds. This one is for you... On behalf of my whole team, I thank you..," said Antil, reported ANI.

Sumit Antil had bagged a gold medal for his record javelin throw at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Antil broke his own record of 68.55m at the Tokyo Paralympics to win the gold medal for India. The defending champion started with a throw of 69.11m in the F64 final and then improved his distance to 70.59m.

Paralympic medal tally for India

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris with a record haul of 29 medals — including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) had also lauded the achievement of Indian para-athletes and attributed it to their unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit.

“Paralympics 2024 have been special and historical. India is overjoyed that our incredible para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best-ever performance since India's debut at the Games," he said.

Key Takeaways
  • The Indian Paralympic contingent achieved its best-ever performance at the Paris 2024 Games.
  • PM Modi’s support has significantly motivated para-athletes and enhanced recognition of para-sports in India.
  • The dedication and hard work of para-athletes are celebrated as part of India’s sporting journey.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 10:21 AM IST
