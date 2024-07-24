The Paris Olympics could also be the Protest Olympics
SummaryWars in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with controversy over Chinese swimmers, hang over the Games. But athlete protests on the field or on the podium are strictly prohibited.
Every time an athlete steps onto the podium at the Paris Olympics this month, officials will be watching even more closely than usual. What they’ll be looking for is any sign of political messaging at what could become the most fraught Summer Games in a generation.