The secret behind US’s Once-in-a-Generation Weightlifter: Not Lifting Weights
SummaryOlivia Reeves is heavily favored to end Team USA’s 24-year gold-medal drought in weightlifting. She trains half as much as her peers.
PARIS—Ever since Team USA won its last Olympic weightlifting gold at the 2000 Sydney Games, a generation of Americans has tried and failed to outdo rivals in hoisting dangerously heavy pieces of metal above their heads.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more