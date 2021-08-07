Indian airliner IndiGo, today announced that it will offer unlimited free travel to ‘Gold Medallist’ Neeraj Chopra for a period of one year. This comes in recognition of Neeraj Chopra winning the Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the finals of Men’s javelin throw. The offer is applicable from August 8, 2021 till August 7, 2022.

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honored to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj".

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country.

Chopra, the 23-year-old son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Another company, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it will be gifting Chopra a new SUV XUV700. The SUV is yet to be launched in India and Mahindra is expected to give the first unit to the Olympics champion.

