India capped off its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold. As a token of appreciation, Go First, previously known as GoAir, today announced free travel on our network for 5 years to all medal winners.

"A token of appreciation for those who brought us glory at #Olympics2021. We are happy to offer free travel on our network for 5 years to all medal winners," Go First said in a tweet.

In a statement, Go First said it is offering free travel to "all medal-winners for the next five years until 2025" to celebrate India's best-ever haul of seven medals at an Olympics.

"The seven Olympics medallists Mirabai Chanu (weight-lifting), P.V.Sindhu (badminton), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), the men's hockey team, Ravi Kumar Dahiya (wrestling), Bajrang Punia (wrestling) and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw) will be provided free air travel for any Go First sectors for the next five years," Go First noted.

Regional carrier Star Air congratulated all the Indian Olympic Champions of Tokyo 2020 and offered them a lifetime of free air travel.





On Saturday, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. Budget carrier IndiGo has announced that it will offer unlimited free travel to ‘Gold Medallist’ Neeraj Chopra for a period of one year. The offer is applicable from August 8, 2021, till August 7, 2022.

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torchbearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj".

India has now won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

