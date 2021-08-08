These airlines announce free travel for all Indian Olympic medal winners

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torchbearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj".