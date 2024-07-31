This is the greatest stadium on Earth. Soon it will disappear.

Socially Acceptable Eiffel Towering for Snobs. Look, I love a good tourist destination just as much as the next fanny packer. I liked going to the top of the Empire State Building when I lived in New York City. I happily walked around Times Square! (Don’t tell anyone.) I believe the Eiffel Tower is an incredible sight, and nobody should feel self-conscious about wanting to visit. Still, many of us have that Francophile pal who advises us to steer clear, that a true Parisian would never, and advises you instead to visit a hunting museum in the 3rd Arrondissement. What I am saying is this: This stadium, which will be used for blind football (a version of soccer) in the Paralympics, is a way to experience The Eiffel without actually going Full Eiffel, and it will be completely worthwhile. (The Tower is a genuine wonder!) Best of all, at night, on the hour, they turn down the stadium lights for the Eiffel Tower’s own sparkly light show. It’s the best.