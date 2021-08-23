NEW DELHI: Coca-Cola owned homegrown beverage brand Thums Up on Monday announced that it has become the official partner with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games set to take place from 24 August to 5 September.

This is the brand’s first partnership with Paralympic Games and through this partnership, Thums Up aims to encourage inclusion and salute the real heroes of Tokyo 2020.

Thums Up is the first homegrown beverage brand to partner with Olympics at the global level.

Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said that this partnership is aimed at bringing inspiring stories of Paralympians to the fore through campaigns and promotional activities.

“Through this partnership, we want to showcase the real-life struggles and successes of our extraordinary heroes - our para-athletes. This partnership not only reinforces our long-standing commitment to refresh sports fans and enhance our consumers’ experiences but is also a message of inspiration for brands to be part of such meaningful and inclusive associations," he added.

Through an eight-decade association, Coca Cola is the longest continuous corporate partner of the Olympic Games. This year marks the beginning of the brand’s association with Paralympic Games.

Deepa Malik, Padma Shri Khel Ratna Arjuna Awardee, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games and president - Paralympic Committee of India, said that her journey of ability beyond disability has been that of breaking stereotypes and myths around disability.

“The partnership with Thums Up is a step forward in that direction. The aim is to make parasports more mainstream and create higher recall through promotion and marketing. Thums Up is walking the talk by instilling values of diversity and inclusion through this association with our athletes, treating them at parity with the Olympians," she added.

This year, India is sending the largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a total of 54 athletes out of which 14 are women athletes.

Paying homage to the arduous journey of the athletes and saluting their sporting excellence, Thums Up has also launched a marketing campaign #TaanePalatDe. It includes a series of videos and other related visuals for digital and social media to keep the audiences connected with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Indian athletes.

The campaign will feature six athletes including Mariyappan Thangavelu (High jump), Sakina Khatun (Powerlifting), Suyash Yadav (Swimming), Navdeep (Javelin throw), Sumit Antil (Javelin throw), and Avani Lekhara (Shooting). The video campaign brings out the undying resilience of these athletes and their strength to persevere in the face of challenges.

