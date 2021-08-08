Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Tokyo Olympics: Feeling overwhelmed, says coach Klaus Bartonietz after Neeraj Chopra bags gold

Tokyo Olympics: Feeling overwhelmed, says coach Klaus Bartonietz after Neeraj Chopra bags gold

Premium
Klaus Bartonietz.
2 min read . 05:56 PM IST ANI

  • 'I feel overwhelming joy. Joy for Neeraj that he could get medal not just bronze, not silver but gold and he became the best javelin thrower in the world,' said Bartonietz in a video clip posted on Athletics Federation of India on Twitter

Klaus Bartonietz, the biomechanical expert who trained Olympic gold medal-winning, Neeraj Chopra, on Sunday said he felt overwhelmed as the javelin thrower became the first from India to bag the top spot in track and field at Tokyo.

Klaus Bartonietz, the biomechanical expert who trained Olympic gold medal-winning, Neeraj Chopra, on Sunday said he felt overwhelmed as the javelin thrower became the first from India to bag the top spot in track and field at Tokyo.

"I feel overwhelming joy. Joy for Neeraj that he could get medal not just bronze, not silver but gold and he became the best javelin thrower in the world," said Bartonietz in a video clip posted on Athletics Federation of India on Twitter.

"I feel overwhelming joy. Joy for Neeraj that he could get medal not just bronze, not silver but gold and he became the best javelin thrower in the world," said Bartonietz in a video clip posted on Athletics Federation of India on Twitter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The 23-year-old on Saturday threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Olympics. He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m.

"It's a great joy for Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and all people who are interested in athletics in India," Bartonietz said.

Chopra on Sunday said that he wants to dedicate his medal from the Tokyo Games to track and field legends Milkha Singh and PT Usha.

Milkha Singh, who passed away earlier this year, always had this dream of seeing an athlete win a gold medal at the Olympics. Earlier, PT Usha missed out by a whisker from winning a medal at the 1984 Olympics.

"Milkha Singh had this dream of an Indian athlete winning a medal at athletics in the Olympics, he always wanted to win someone gold, it has now been fulfilled but he is not here with us," Chopra told ANI.

"He would have felt proud if he was here and if I was able to go to him. I will dedicate this medal to him and PT Usha. PT Usha had missed out on a medal by a whisker, I think her dream has also been fulfilled," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

While Chopra wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

"Abhinav Bindra had won gold earlier at the Olympics, this is India's first gold at the athletics event, this is a big change for Indian athletics and javelin throw. I hope this will encourage more youngsters to take up this sport," said Neeraj.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!