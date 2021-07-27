OPEN APP
Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain 3-0 in men's hockey

Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, the Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 to register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain and scored through Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (15th and 51st) to record a comfortable win in their third Pool A match at the OI Hockey Stadium.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition. Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.

The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.

