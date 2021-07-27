Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain 3-0 in men's hockey

Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain 3-0 in men's hockey

Premium
India's Rupinder Pal Singh (3) passes against Spain during a Men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics,
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture.

Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, the Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 to register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, the Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 to register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain and scored through Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (15th and 51st) to record a comfortable win in their third Pool A match at the OI Hockey Stadium.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain and scored through Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (15th and 51st) to record a comfortable win in their third Pool A match at the OI Hockey Stadium.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition. Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.

The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!