Tokyo Olympics: India lose 1-4 to Great Britain in women's hockey
India lose 1-4 to Great Britain in Olympic women's hockey
The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-4 to defending champions Great Britain, its third consecutive defeat at the Olympics here on Wednesday.
The Indians wasted chances galore as Hannah Martin (2nd and 19th minute), Lily Owsley (41st minute), Grace Balsdon (57th minute) scored for Great Britain to hand the reigning champions their second consecutive win in Pool A.
For India, Sharmila Devi scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute.
The Indians need at least a point from this game to be safe but they now will have to win their remaining two matches to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.
India had earlier lost 1-5 to world no.1 the Netherlands before slumping to a 0-2 defeat against Germany.
India will next play Ireland on Friday.
