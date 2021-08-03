The Indian men's hockey team today was defeated by the Belgians in a closely contested semi-final match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics . Belgium defeated India 5-2 which saw the Belgium team creating chances with penalty corners and converting them into goals. Alexander Hendrickx scored three goals in the match for Belgium and helping his team qualify for the final. John-John Domen of Belgium scored the fifth goal in the last few moments of the game.

India will lock horns in the bronze medal match on Thursday with the loser of the game Australia and Germany. The Indian boys started well and looked to keep up the good work, but lost the tempo slightly in the last quarter and that is where the boys from Belgium capitalised.

Belgium started on a strong note as it scored the first goal by Luypaert in the second minute of the play. However, Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal for India and also helped in equalising the scoreline. India took the lead by scoring the second goal which was scored by Mandeep but once again Belgium had scored the equaliser from a penalty corner scored by Hendrickx. Belgium broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter after their top scorer Hendrickx scored two goals and taking his tally to 14 goals in the tournament.

The deadlock was not broken in the third quarter as well, and as a result, heading into the last 15 minutes of the game, both India and Belgium were highly tensed. In the fourth quarter, it was Belgium who struck first as Hendrickx scored his second goal of the match, giving Belgium a 3-2 lead with more than 11 minutes still left to play.

A few minutes later, Hendrickx got his hat-trick as he converted from a penalty and hence, Belgium gained a 4-2 lead. In the end, Belgium managed to hang on and the side registered a victory, progressing ahead to the finals, their second successive final appearance.

The Indians had only themselves to blame for Tuesday's disappointment as Belgium's all four goals came from penalty corners.

The Indian defence was put under relentless pressure by the Belgians as they secured as many as 14 penalty corners out of which they converted four.

Belgium's game plan was clear from the onset as they tried to enter the Indian circle and earn penalty corners with Hendrickx and Luypaert in their ranks.

The ploy worked to perfection as the Indian defence wilted under pressure to concede the set pieces.

India too earned five penalty corners in the match but could make use of just one.

"Wins & losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best & that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match & their future endeavours. India is proud of our players," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the game.





