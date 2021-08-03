Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team loses to Belgium in semi-final

Belgium started on a strong note as it scored the first goal by Luypaert in the second minute of the play. However, Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal for India and also helped in equalising the scoreline. India took the lead by scoring the second goal which was scored by Mandeep but once again Belgium had scored the equaliser from a penalty corner scored by Hendrickx. Belgium broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter after their top scorer Hendrickx scored two goals and taking his tally to 14 goals in the tournament.