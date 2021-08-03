Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team to face Germany for Bronze on Aug 5

Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team to face Germany for Bronze on Aug 5

Premium
Tokyo: Indian players huddle and pray after their men's field hockey semifinal match against Belgium, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
1 min read . 10:12 PM IST ANI

India's hopes to play in an Olympic final were dashed as a formidable Belgium squad came back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the Manpreet Singh-led side 5-2

The Indian men's hockey team will face Germany in the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team will face Germany in the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

India's hopes to play in an Olympic final were dashed on day eleven of the ongoing Tokyo Games as a formidable Belgium squad came back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the Manpreet Singh-led side 5-2 on Tuesday.

India's hopes to play in an Olympic final were dashed on day eleven of the ongoing Tokyo Games as a formidable Belgium squad came back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the Manpreet Singh-led side 5-2 on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It was a hat-trick by Alexander Hendrickx (19', 49', 53'), and goals by Loick Luyaert (2') and John-John Dohmen (60') that helped Belgium book a place in the final.

For India, Harmanpreet Singh (7') and Mandeep Singh (9') scored the two goals. India's hunt for a medal, however, will continue when they play the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday.

In another semifinal, Australia defeated Germany 3-1 to reach the summit clash of the Tokyo Games. As a result, India will face Germany for third place in the mega sporting event.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!