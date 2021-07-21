Dr Prem Verma, Deputy Chef-de-Mission and COVID-19 Liason Officer (CLO) of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, has advised all the athletes to correctly fill their health records so that there are no false alarms related to the COVID-19.

"Once again I clarify that if you make wrong entries in the updation of your health record, then it leads to raising of the alarm by software and CLO gets a mail to resolve it," said Verma in a statement.

"There is no positive case in team India. Please fill up the correct data in the health app. For example, if by mistake you record your temperature as 38 degrees celsius, then CLO will be alerted by the infection control software. Everyone may please relax. Again I repeat no positive case is there in Team India," he added.

Earlier, IOA president Narinder Batra had written to Verma asking about the status regarding the COVID-19 situation within the camp.

"Please advice on correct and factual status since in one report it shows 3 Indians in Tokyo with symptoms and in the second report as nil. It is a serious issue, hence request for correct and factual status," said Batra.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has said that it will try to ensure that the minimum number of athletes show up at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

"We will try to keep minimum athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics keeping in mind the risk of COVID-19 infection, we don't want to risk our players at this time, it's very crucial. So that's why we are thinking to have minimum athletes," sources within the IOA told ANI.

The IOA had earlier confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the Closing Ceremony.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.