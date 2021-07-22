Tokyo Olympics official fired over Holocaust joke made in 1990s

Already an exercise in crisis management because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Games faced another headache with just hours to go until the opening ceremony. Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said the ceremony would be reviewed because of Mr. Kobayashi’s firing, but a senior person involved in the production said Thursday night that the committee decided not to make any changes. Ceremonies at the Games were already scaled back to reduce costs after the pandemic forced the Olympics to be delayed by a year.