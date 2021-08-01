Ace badminton player PV Sindhu clinches the bronze medal for India after defeating China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

With this, Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at Olympics. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the London edition.

"I'm on cloud nine. Worked hard for so many years. I think I've done really well. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final?" stated Sindhu after her win.

"My family worked hard for me & put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. Indian fans showed me their love and support and I'm very thankful to each and everyone of them. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I didn't relax," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the ace shuttler on her win tweeting, "She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians."

"PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind congratulating the shuttler.

Now, Sindhu hopes India can use her achievement as a springboard for more badminton success.

"I'm sure a lot of youngsters and others will get motivated to work hard and come up," she said after her win.

"I'm sure we can do this. If I can do it, everybody can do it."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sindhu's parents expressed their elation for their daughter.

"I think she's coming on Aug 3. I'm planning to go to Delhi. We have to get as many medals as we can for country at Olympics. PM encouraged her & told Sindhu that we'll eat ice-cream together after returning from Tokyo. Now, she'll eat ice-cream with PM," said PV Ramana, Sindhu's father.

"We are very happy. She won two medals, a silver at Rio Olympics and a bronze in Tokyo. We will definitely celebrate. She was a little upset yesterday. We simply asked her to relax and play well," said her mother P Vijaya.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games' hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals on Saturday.

Up against an opponent, who has beaten her nine times so far in the last 15 meetings, Sindhu showed great determination to outplay Bing Jiao with her aggression to scoop India's third medal at Tokyo.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has already gone back after collecting a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of at least bronze so far.

With this win, the sixth seeded Sindhu also made up for the straight-game loss to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinals on Saturday.

One of the most consistent players, who has claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn't counter Tai Tzu's deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 here.

It was Sindhu's 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

On Thursday, Sindhu had notched up a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, 13th seed, in the pre-quarterfinals.

She was the lone Indian in fray in badminton after men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

