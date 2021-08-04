Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses semifinal, to fight for bronze now

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses semifinal, to fight for bronze now1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
- Deepak could make only one move on counter attack but the American did not give the Indian any chance to convert that into points
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian wrestler Deepak Punia will fight for bronze medal after he was outclassed by formidable American David Morris Taylor in the 86kg semifinals of the Olympic Games here on Wednesday.
Indian wrestler Deepak Punia will fight for bronze medal after he was outclassed by formidable American David Morris Taylor in the 86kg semifinals of the Olympic Games here on Wednesday.
It was always going to be a herculean task for Deepak to trouble the American, the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion.
It was always going to be a herculean task for Deepak to trouble the American, the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion.
It was hardly a contest as Taylor effected one move after another to win by technical superiority in the first period itself.
Deepak could make only one move on counter attack but the American did not give the Indian any chance to convert that into points.
The 22-year-old Deepak had earlier made the most of an easy draw by getting past Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist by technical superiority and then prevailed 6-3 over China's Zushen Lin in the quarterfinal.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!