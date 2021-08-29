Bhavinaben Patel today created history by winning India's first silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

She signed off with a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralymic Games after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final here on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

Patel scripted history on Saturday when she stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 3-2 to become the first table tennis player from the country to reach the final of the Paralympics. Patel's medal, India's first in para table tennis at the marquee event, will also open India's account at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Patel had suffered a loss to Zhou in her first group stage match earlier in the week.

Up against an opponent, who has five Paralympic medals to her name including gold medals in singles at Beijing and London, Patel seemed to struggle as she couldn't execute her strategy.

Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, had defeated world no 3 Miao Zhang of China 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Bhavina Patel for her sensational semifinal win at the Tokyo Paralympics, saying her accomplishments have inspired the entire nation.

