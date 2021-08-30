Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh won silver and bronze medals in javelin throw class F46

Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh won silver and bronze medals in javelin throw class F46

India's Devendra Jhajharia 
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Livemint

  • After Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics, javelin throwers have been in the limelight.

India's Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar today won silver and bronze medals respectively in men's javelin throw F46 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

"Neeraj's gold medal has put the spotlight on javelin throwers and being the senior most of the lot, I can say this with assurance that after Tokyo Paralympics, javelin (throw) will be the second most popular game in this country after cricket," Jhajharia said.

