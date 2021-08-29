Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T46 high jump event, creates Asian Record

Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T46 high jump event, creates Asian Record

Para-athlete Nishad Kumar
1 min read . 05:42 PM IST Agencies

  • Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal
  • In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete

Tokyo: Para-athlete Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete.

USA's Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise won gold and bronze medals respectively. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, as a result, Nishad won silver. India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kumar for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics.

"Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity," he tweeted. 

Earlier in the day, India's para table tennis player Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

With this silver medal, Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

