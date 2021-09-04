Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat beat Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in badminton men's singles SL3 to win a gold medal for the country in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Further, Manoj Sarkar clinched a bronze medal in the men's singles SL3 badminton event, beating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara.

With badminton making its debut at the Paralympics this year, Bhagat, the current world number 1, thus became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport.

He prevailed 21-14 21-17 over second-seeded Bethell in a final that lasted 45 minutes at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

The 33-year-old from Bhubaneswar also remains in contention for a bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class.

Bhagat and his partner Palak Kohli will square off against Japanese pair of Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal playoff on Sunday.

They had lost the semifinals 3-21 15-21 to the Indonesian combination of Hary Susanto and Leani Ratri Oktila earlier in the day.

