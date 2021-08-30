Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar loses bronze after being declared ineligible in classification assessment

Premium India's Vinod Kumar

1 min read . 03:20 PM IST

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose Army man father was injured during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia on Sunday