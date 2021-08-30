India's Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal today in men's discus throw F56 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Yogesh Kathuniya registered his season-best attempt of 44.38 in the men's F56 final.

Yogesh threw 44.38 in his sixth and final attempt to take up the top spot before Claudiney Batista of Brazil fired 44.57 in his first attempt to dethrone the Indian athlete.

The 24-year-old, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver. On Sunday, India had picked up a silver (high jump) and a bronze (discus throw), which is on hold due to a protest.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Tokyo: Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya got emotional after winning a silver medal in class F56 in paralympics



"I am exalted on winning the silver medal. I want to thank SAI, PCI (Paralympic Committee of India), & especially my mother for their support," he says pic.twitter.com/OlKhLSxkAC — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Yogesh Kathuniya on winning a Silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and tweeted," Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours."

Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Son of an Army man, Kathuniya suffered a paralytic attack at the age of eight which left him with coordination impairments in his limbs.

Yogesh got off to a poor start as his first throw was deemed as foul but the Indian para-athlete soon made up for it as he registered a massive 42.84 in his second attempt.

Watch:

#WATCH Family, friends of discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya celebrate by dancing and distributing sweets in Bahadurgarh, Haryana



He won a Silver medal in discus throw F56 at Tokyo Paralympics pic.twitter.com/heCcMtjMuQ — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

However, the Indian athlete's third and fourth throws were again deemed as foul. Yogesh, who had won a gold medal in the 2019 Indian Grand Prix, came all guns blazing in the final two throws as he registered scores of 43.55 and 44.38 in his fifth and sixth attempt respectively.

All of Yogesh valid throws were his season-best as he went a step ahead with each of his attempts in the finals of the discus throw event.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.