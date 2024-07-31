’Truly in-Sen’: Harsh Goenka lauds Badminton player Lakshya Sen’s ’matrix’ back-hand shot at Paris Olympics — Watch

Paris Olympics: Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events, respectively, with dominant wins at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen in action during the Men’s Singles Group Stage match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen in action during the Men’s Singles Group Stage match against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Sukumaran)

Indian badminton Lakshya Sen stunned the spectators with his behind-the-back "matrix" shot at Paris Olympic Games on Wednesday. RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka shared the video on X social media platform, lauding the badminton heavyweight.

"SENsational display today by Lakshya to win over world seed #4 Christie. And this return was truly in-SEN! #LakshyaSen #OlympicGames," Harsh Goenka posted on X, along with the Sen's spectacular shot video.

Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events, respectively, with dominant wins at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Chasing an unprecedented third Olympic medal, Sindhu did not have to toil much before getting past Kristin Kuuba of Estonia 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 5

Meanwhile, Sen was simply sensational in his 21-18 21-12 thrashing of Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, news agency PTI reported.

"I think it was a tough match today, happy with the way I played. Yes, definitely (gold is in sight). I think the last few months the form has been really good. There has been ups and downs, but overall, I was in good shape in the last few months, and especially while playing here in the French Open, I found my momentum and from. I was just trying to build up for a good event and I'm really pumped up to fight every match and every point," world number 22 Sen was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Gabriel Medina defies gravity during surfing

Now, Sen is expected to face world number 13 HS Prannoy in an all-Indian contest. Sindhu is likely to be up against world number 9 Chinese He Bingjiao, against whom she has lost 11 times and won on nine occasions.

Sindhu had beaten the Chinese on way to her bronze medal in Tokyo Games.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 07:56 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics News’Truly in-Sen’: Harsh Goenka lauds Badminton player Lakshya Sen’s ’matrix’ back-hand shot at Paris Olympics — Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue