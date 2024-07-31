Paris Olympics: Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events, respectively, with dominant wins at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian badminton Lakshya Sen stunned the spectators with his behind-the-back "matrix" shot at Paris Olympic Games on Wednesday. RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka shared the video on X social media platform, lauding the badminton heavyweight.

"SENsational display today by Lakshya to win over world seed #4 Christie. And this return was truly in-SEN! #LakshyaSen #OlympicGames," Harsh Goenka posted on X, along with the Sen's spectacular shot video.

Chasing an unprecedented third Olympic medal, Sindhu did not have to toil much before getting past Kristin Kuuba of Estonia 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match.

Meanwhile, Sen was simply sensational in his 21-18 21-12 thrashing of Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, news agency PTI reported.

"I think it was a tough match today, happy with the way I played. Yes, definitely (gold is in sight). I think the last few months the form has been really good. There has been ups and downs, but overall, I was in good shape in the last few months, and especially while playing here in the French Open, I found my momentum and from. I was just trying to build up for a good event and I'm really pumped up to fight every match and every point," world number 22 Sen was quoted as saying.

Now, Sen is expected to face world number 13 HS Prannoy in an all-Indian contest. Sindhu is likely to be up against world number 9 Chinese He Bingjiao, against whom she has lost 11 times and won on nine occasions.

Sindhu had beaten the Chinese on way to her bronze medal in Tokyo Games.

