Indian Paralympian archer Sheetal Devi captivated audiences at the Paris Paralympics 2024 by scoring a perfect 10. A viral video clip showcasing Sheetal's precision, achieved using just her legs, jaw, and shoulders, drew widespread acclaim.

Sheetal Devi's standout moment occurred during a thrilling pre-quarterfinal match against Mariana Zuniga. The 17-year-old armless archer, who debuted at the Games, garnered widespread admiration for her extraordinary skill and composure.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan uploaded the awestriking moment on his X account. "These paralympians are truly incredible. Wow," Morgan captioned the video.

The video garnered 1.6 million views, as users expressed their admiration for Sheetal Devi in the comments section. From international ministers to Indian bureaucrats, the armless archer's historic feat wowed all.

"This is beyond possible! Sheetal Devi is poetry in motion. Just 17 years old. Born without arms. A true hero. Congrats India (sic)," Erik Solheim, Norway's environment minister wrote on X.

Another user wrote that the Paralympics were preferable to the Olympics because they proved to be more inspirational.

Sheetal Devi's defeat Despite her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics, Sheetal Devi was narrowly defeated by Mariana Zuniga, 137-138, in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Devi, who had consistently shot 9s and 10s in the first four ends, faltered with two 8s in the fifth and final ends of the match.

Sheetal Devi is the first active female archer to compete without arms. Born with a rare condition called phocomelia, which results in underdeveloped limbs, Sheetal began her archery career at the age of 15 years.

With just 11 months of preparation, Sheetal competed in the 2022 Asian Para Games in the women's compound bow category, winning two gold medals and one silver.