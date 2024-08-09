Vinesh Phogat didn’t seek ‘urgent interim measures’ before final, says top court; netizens allege ‘internal sabotage’

Vinesh Phogat appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her Olympic disqualification, seeking a new weigh-in and eligibility to compete in the finals.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat — currently at the centre of a heartbreaking Olympic disqualification row — had not requested “urgent interim measures” following her ouster. A statement by the Court of Arbitration for Sport indicated that the Indian athlete had appealed for a new weigh-in and sought to compete in final in the hours after her disqualification. The appeal was however turned down with the court later saying that there was ‘too little time to process a hearing’.

“Order passed by Court of Arbitration raises serious issues. It says: Appeal filed by Vinesh Phogat didn't request for urgent interim measures. Where were Team India and Wrestling Federation of India officials? Deferment of finals could've been sought till full hearing. Vinesh was left alone?” asked one social media user.

“There is definitely some internal sabotage in this,” opined a second.

“Vinesh could've still had a shot at gold, at playing in the finals. Instead of quick action and running for justice, we resorted to tweeting condolences to her,” fumed a third.

Several others lashed out at the Indian government as well as the IOA for failing to ‘push for her case’.

“They did not want Vinesh to win the medal. I knew something was fishy,” added several similarly phrased posts.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat disqualified: What we know so far on Indian wrestler’s CAS hearing

Meanwhile others insisted that the sequence of events — while unfortunate — were in line with exisiting laws.

“So was this the first time ever that a wrestling contestant was overweight and disqualified? Surely not. The rules may be unfair but they are what they are. She made a mistake by not monitoring her weight carefully enough,” countered one X user.

“On what grounds can you demand a delay in finals when your athlete is over weight?” wondered another.

 

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat news: Can there be 2 silver medals in one weight category?

Vinesh Phogat has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport following her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday. A hearing with CAS is currently underway with officials indicating that a verdict was “expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games”. 

What exactly did the CAS statement say about her plea?
“The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal,” read an excerpt from the press note.

(With inputs from agencies)

