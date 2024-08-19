Vinesh Phogat disqualification: CAS publishes full verdict, terms it ’particularly difficult case’

  • The CAS jury observed that wrestler Vinesh Phogat was above the 50 kg limit when she weighed in for the finals at the Paris Olympics.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated19 Aug 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat was disqualified at the Paris Olympics after failing to make the weight on the second day of her competition. (AP)
Vinesh Phogat was disqualified at the Paris Olympics after failing to make the weight on the second day of her competition. (AP)(HT_PRINT)

Almost a week after announcing the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 as dismissed, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on 19 August released a full report of the entire proceedings.

In the report, the CAS explained the terms and conditions of the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Also, the CAS, in its preliminary observations, mentioned that this was a particularly difficult case. However, it noted that Phogat was above the 50 kg limit for her wrestling category when she weighed in for the finals at the Paris Olympics.

"This is a particularly difficult case. The facts are not in dispute: the Applicant was above the 50 kg limit for her wrestling category when she weighed in for the finals at the Paris Olympics. Had she competed, she would have been awarded either the gold or the silver medal. Her success in the competition had led to her being in that position," the CAS document observed.

The CAS also noted that Vinesh was not involved in any wrongdoing.

"The Sole Arbitrator observes that the Athlete entered the field of play and fought and won three rounds and reached the final of the 50 kg wrestling competition at the Paris Olympic Games before she failed the second weigh-in and was ineligible to compete in the final. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on her part," the CAS document added.

Here's the full CAS verdict document:

What is Vinesh Phogat's case?

On 7 August, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, competing in the women's 50kg freestyle category in the Paris Olympics, was disqualified just before her gold medal bout with the US' Sarah Hildebrandt.

She was given the reason that she weighed 100 grams more than the permissible limit of UWW.

Later in the day, she appealed against her disqualification at the CAS and sought a silver medal.

On 8 August, she announced her retirement from wrestling after being upset with her disqualification.

With pressure mounting on the International Olympic Committee (IOA), its president, Thomas Bach, stated that it expected the verdict to be out before the conclusion of the Olympics on 11 August.

However, the verdict was delayed. On 14 August, the CAS announced its verdict dismissing Phogat's plea and stating that she would not be awarded any medal according to the rules.

Will Phogat take back her retirement decision?

With so much happening, it is still not sure if Phogat will reverse her decision. She returned to Balali, her village in Haryana, on 17 August.

When asked if she would reconsider her decision, she told the media, as PTI quoted, "This incident is a deep wound, and it will take time to heal. However, the love I have received from my fellow countrymen and my village will help me heal. I will think about whether I want to continue wrestling, but for now, I cannot say what I will do. The courage I have received from people will guide me in the right direction."

With agency inputs.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 10:44 PM IST
