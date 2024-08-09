Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Court hears wrestler’s appeal for Olympic silver medal, decision ’expected before...’

Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Days after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat challenged her disqualification from the Paris Olympics over weight issues, Court of Arbitration for Sports on 9 August said that the decision on Phogat's plea is expected to be issued before Olympic Games' end.
Phogat had submitted an application at the CAS Ad hoc division on 7 August in relation to the decision taken by the United World Wresting t replace her before the gold medal match of the Women's freestyle 50kg competition at the Paris Olympics.
More to come…
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess