Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Court hears wrestler’s appeal for Olympic silver medal, decision ’expected before...’

  • Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Court hears wrestler's appeal for Olympic silver medal, decision 'expected before...'

Livemint
Updated9 Aug 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Days after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat challenged her disqualification from the Paris Olympics over weight issues, Court of Arbitration for Sports on 9 August said that the decision on Phogat's plea is expected to be issued before Olympic Games' end.

Phogat had submitted an application at the CAS Ad hoc division on 7 August in relation to the decision taken by the United World Wresting t replace her before the gold medal match of the Women's freestyle 50kg competition at the Paris Olympics.

More to come…

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 04:08 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsVinesh Phogat disqualification: Court hears wrestler’s appeal for Olympic silver medal, decision ’expected before...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:53 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue