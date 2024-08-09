Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Days after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat challenged her disqualification from the Paris Olympics over weight issues, Court of Arbitration for Sports on 9 August said that the decision on Phogat's plea is expected to be issued before Olympic Games' end.

Phogat had submitted an application at the CAS Ad hoc division on 7 August in relation to the decision taken by the United World Wresting t replace her before the gold medal match of the Women's freestyle 50kg competition at the Paris Olympics.