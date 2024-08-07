Vinesh Phogat faints due to dehydration, hospitalised after Olympic disqualification: Report

Vinesh Phogat disqualification: The shattered 29-year-old wrestler had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Paris Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.

Livemint
Updated7 Aug 2024, 02:38 PM IST
In this file image wrestler Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.
In this file image wrestler Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan’s Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.(PTI)

Wrester Vinesh Phogat was reportedly hospitalised after she failed due to dehydration soon after her disqualification in Paris Olympics. India Today cited sources as saying on Wednesday that Vinesh is in the polyclinic of the Olympic Village, where she is stable and resting.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from women's 50kg final in the Paris Olympics, just a day after her stunning victory against Japan's Yui Susaki.

Vinesh was disqualified as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," an Indian coach said. According to news agency PTI, Vinesh's natural body weight is about 56-57kg and it takes massive effort for her to get down to 50kg.

The shattered 29-year-old had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day, PTI reported.

The Indian Olympic Association requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics. "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered words of support to Vinesh. "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing," he posted on X.

"At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," he added.

According to reports, the PM spoke to IOA President P T Usha and asked her to explore every available avenue that might help Vinesh's case.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 02:38 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsVinesh Phogat faints due to dehydration, hospitalised after Olympic disqualification: Report

