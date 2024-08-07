‘We cut her hair, shortened clothes…’: Officials reveal ‘extreme’ night-long routine to reduce weight of Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympics after failing to meet weight limit despite drastic measures like cutting hair and shortening clothes.

Published7 Aug 2024, 04:56 PM IST
‘We cut her hair, shortened clothes…’: Officials reveal ‘extreme’ night-long routine to reduce weight of Vinesh Phogat
(REUTERS)

Indian athlete Vinesh Phogat faced a stunning reversal of fortunes at the Olympics this week — coming close to a record-setting gold medal before being disqualified from the Paris Games. The ace wrestler had found herself around two kilograms over the weight limit on Tuesday and spent the entire night trying to reach the 50 kg mark. She was hospitalised for dehydration soon after the disqualification was announced.

“Overnight we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. Despite all efforts, we found Vinesh's weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category. We tried all possible drastic measures including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite this, we could not make that 50kg weight category,” recalled Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala — the Chief Medical Officer of the Indian contingent.

According to reports, the wrestler had exercised through the night while limiting her food and water intake — to the extent of not eating or drinking anything for over 12 hours. The coaches did not let Phogat sleep the entire night to increase her stress while she continued relentlessly skipping, jogging and cycling.

Drastic measures such as ‘attempting to draw out blood’ (as per a report by The Sportstar) were also attempted in a futile bid to meet the weight requirements. Phogat was eventually left in a weak and dehydrated by the entreme weight-culling measures. 

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat disqualified; what next for the wrestler: Explained

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Olympics News

