The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Vinesh Phogat's bid for a shared silver medal. The wrestler was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time of the weigh-in on the morning of the women's 50kg freestyle final last week.

Published14 Aug 2024, 09:36 PM IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed a petition filed by wrestler Vinesh Phogat — dashing all hopes of a silver medal for the athlete. The verdict came on Wednesday night after multiple delays and prompted an outpouring of shock and dismay across social media platforms. Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha also voiced her disappointment over the decision.

"The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," the IOA stated.

Phogat had been disqualified from the Paris Olympics on the day of the wrestling 50kg freestyle final after being found around 100gm overweight. The development came mere hours after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category.

Phogat had found herself more than 2 kg above the weight limit after she reached the finals last week and exercised through the night while limiting her food and water intake. The coaches did not let Phogat sleep the entire night to increase her stress while she continued relentlessly skipping, jogging and cycling.

“Overnight we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. Despite all efforts, we found Vinesh's weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category. We tried all possible drastic measures including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite this, we could not make that 50kg weight category,” recalled Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala — the Chief Medical Officer of the Indian contingent — had recounted after the ouster.

Reports suggest that drastic measures such as ‘attempting to draw out blood’ were also attempted in a futile bid to meet the weight requirements. Phogat was hospitalised for dehydration soon after the disqualification was announced.

(With inputs from agencies)

