Vinesh Phogat moves sports arbitration court over disqualification from Paris Olympics, appeals for silver; ruling today

Vinesh Phogat has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being disqualified from the final match of the 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat, slated to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal, was disqualified from competition on Wednesday due to exceeding the weight limit.

Earlier, Dinshaw Pardiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Olympic contingent, revealed that Phogat exceeded the weight limit by 2.7 kg after her semi-final bout. He added that efforts were made to reduce her weight by restricting her food and water intake.

As reported by ANI, citing an IOA source, Phogat has requested the CAS to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected on Thursday morning.

"Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification, asking for the silver medal. CAS will give its verdict Thursday morning," the source told ANI.

Phogat advanced to the gold medal match after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, voiced her shock and disappointment regarding Phogat's disqualification. She clarified that Phogat is in good physical and medical condition but expressed her disappointment. Usha mentioned that the support staff is assisting Phogat in managing her weight.

"After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh; she is physically and medically okay. Mentally, she is disappointed. Our support staff is with her, trying their best to help her reduce weight," PT Usha said.

India has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics so far, all in shooting. The country narrowly missed additional medals, finishing fourth in events including the 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles, and mixed archery team events.