Vinesh Phogat disqualification: UWW chief Nenad Lalovic opens up on row, says 'we don't have any other...'

  • UWW president Nenad Lalovic though expressed his sympathies with Vinesh, was doubtful if there would be any change in the results as the UWW was only following the rules.

Updated11 Aug 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Amid the country awaits for the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, the United World Wrestling president Nenad Lalovic expressed his sympathies with the Indian wrestler.

Earlier on the morning of her gold medal bout on Tuesday, Phogat – competing in 50kg freestyle category – was found 100 grams over weight and was disqualified for the same.

Following this, she appealed to the CAS, whose results is awaited and expected to be out today at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, UWW president Lalovic though expressed his sympathies with Vinesh, was doubtful if there would be any change in the results as the UWW was only following the rules.

Also Read | ‘Mujhe yeh darr hai bas…’: Neeraj Chopra oN Phogat’s CAS appeal for silver

"I am so sorry for what happened, but no matter the size of your country, athletes are athletes. This weigh-in was public, everyone saw what happened. How can we allow someone to compete when we all saw what happened. We don't have any other choice but to follow our rules," NDTV quoted Lalovic as saying.

He also ruled out the possibility of a major overhaul in weigh-in rules. Lalovic added, “We introduced that rule because of the care for the health of the athletes. Athletes have been obliged to weight rules in order to compete. Maybe some slight adjustments in the rules can be made, but we are not changing the rules. We are counseled and helped by our medical commission. They are absolutely against any change.”

Also Read | Japan’s Rei Higuchi extends support to Vinesh: ‘I understand your pain but…’

Retirement from wrestling:

Meanwhile, disheartened with the disqualification over weight issues, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling.

She took to X and wrote in Hindi, “Mother, wrestling won against me, I lost. Forgive me as your dreams and my strength are broken. I do not have any more strength left in me. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.”

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat news: Can there be 2 silver medals in one weight category?

India have won altogether 6 medals, including a silver in Javelin throw and 5 bronzes – 3 in shooting, one in men's hockey and one in shooting.

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 04:29 PM IST
