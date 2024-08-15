Vinesh Phogat fiasco: IOA advocate keeps doors for justice open, says ’only a single-line order...’

Almost a week after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat knocked the doors of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for justice against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics and sought a joint silver medal, the CAS on Wednesday dismissed a petition of her getting any medal.

With the turnaround of events, the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) advocate Vidushpat Singhania on 15 August said there is still hope, citing the CAS verdict is only a 'single-line order has come' and not a detailed order.

Vidushpat added that the IOA has the option to appeal against CAS's decision at the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days.

"No detailed order has come yet. Only a single-line order has come so far that her appeal has been dismissed. They have not cited a reason why has it been dismissed or why did they take so much time...We were both surprised and disappointed that a decision came last evening and her appeal was dismissed... We hope that the detailed order will come in 10-15 days...," ANI quoted Vidushpat as saying.

"CAS decision can be appealed against at the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days. The 30-day time will begin after a detailed order comes. Harish Salve is with us, he will guide us. We will sit with him, draft an appeal and file it...," he added.

What CAS's decision said: Scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, CAS's statement arrived on Wednesday confirming, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

Earlier, the CAS's decision was expected on 11 August, but was delayed till 13 August. Then again, it was announced that CAS will announce its verdict on 16 August, but it arrived on 14 August itself.

Why Vinesh appealed to CAS? Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was all set to compete for gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 7 (12:30 AM IST on 8 August) in the women’s 50kg event against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt.

However, hours before the match she was disqualified as she was 100 gms more that the permissible limit.

Following this, she Vinesh appealed to award her the silver medal in the 50kg weight category. She also announced her retirement for wrestling on 8 August.

She took to X and wrote, “Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.”

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Hildebrandt secured the gold medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling after she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.