Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said two silver medals can't be awarded in one weight category when asked if Vinesh Phogat can still get her Olympic medal despite being disqualified from the gamed. At a press conference on Friday, Bach was asked if Phogat, along with the one who loses the final match, could both get the Silver medal.

“No, If you ask generally of having two silver medals in one category, then my answer is no…But allow me to comment in the individual case…There are the regulations of the International Federation that have to be followed and the International Federation, United World Wrestling was taking this decision,” Batch said.

Phogat had qualified for the final of the women's 50 Kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics 2024, but was disqualified after she failed the weigh-in test on the morning of the final bout.

“I can say I have a certain understanding for the wrestler…it clearly has a human touch,” Batch said while reacting to Phogat's case.

He added, “Looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision then when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100 grams we give it, but with 102 grams we don't give it anymore?...”

“Now it's in CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sports], we will in the end follow the CAS decision. But again, the International Federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. So this is their responsibility,” Batch said.

His statement came as the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) hears wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. She has also requested a joint silver after she defeated Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.