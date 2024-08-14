Vinesh ’our champion with or without medal’: Reaction pour in as CAS dismisses Phogat’s plea against disqualification

Vinesh Phogat’s petition dismissed: Reactions started pouring in on social media as soon as the decision on Phogat's plea against her disqualification from Paris Olympics was announced. One user lamented the loss and said, “No medal for Vinesh Phogat. We're robbed.”

Updated14 Aug 2024, 10:10 PM IST
CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat’s petition against disqualification
CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat’s petition against disqualification(HT_PRINT)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday. This means she will not get an Olympic join silver medal. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS.

Reactions started pouring in on social media as soon as the decision on Phogat's plea against her disqualification from Paris Olympics was announced. AAP leader Sanjay Singh posted, “She fell victim to the conspiracy of her own people @Phogat_Vinesh When Vinesh won the wrestling with 50 kg weight in the semi-finals, then why did she not get the silver medal? Even if IOA and BJP are happy with this decision, the country is sad.”

One X user lamented the loss and said, “No no medal for Vinesh Phogat. We're robbed.”

Another user lauded Vinesh for being a "champion and a warrior". The post read, "CAS has rejected Vinesh Phogat's plea, she will not get a medal in #ParisOlympics2024 But regardless of that She is a fighter, a champion and a warrior. She will be our champion with or without the medal. She is an inspiration for young girls to get up and fight injustice to show spine and to never bow down no matter who tries to pull you down 🔥Vinesh, a legend ♥️""

Meanwhile, Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress posted on X, "Even though Vinesh did not get Silver, But she is a Diamond of India."

 

What's Vinesh Phogat's case?

Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport demanding a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

Lopez had lost to Vinesh in the semis of the women's 50kg wrestling competition in Paris but replaced her for the final following Vinesh's disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games.

In a dramatic turn of events, Vinesh was disqualified after being found overweight by 100 grams during the customary weigh-in on the morning of the gold medal bout.

Just a day before, Vinesh had stunned world No. 1 Yui Susaki of Japan in her opening match, securing an "extraordinary" victory against Susaki.

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 10:10 PM IST
