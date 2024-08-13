Vinesh Phogat wait for joint silver continues till August 16 as CAS again postpones verdict

Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: Will Vinesh get a joint Olympic silver medal? The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) and lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for Phogat before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, will be address the media at 9:30 PM (IST).

Updated13 Aug 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat news: Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba.
Vinesh Phogat news: Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba. (REUTERS)

Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: All eyes are on Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS)  hearing wrestler Vinesh Phogat's case. The verdict is likely to be shared at 9:30 pm today August 13. The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) and lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for Vinesh Phogat, will be address the media at 9:30 PM (IST).

What Vinesh Phogat's case?

Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), demanding a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. 

Follow Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates

Lopez had lost to Vinesh in the semis of the women's 50kg wrestling competition in Paris, but replaced her for the final following Vinesh's disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games.

In a dramatic turn of events, Vinesh was disqualified after being found overweight by 100 grams during the customary weigh-in on the morning of the gold medal bout

Just a day before, Vinesh had stunned world No. 1 Yui Susaki of Japan in her opening, securing an "extraordinary" victory against Susaki

Vinesh Phogat news: Here are LIVE updates and all the latest news you need to know about

It's confirmed! CAS verdict on joint medal to Vinesh Phogat deferred till August 16: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) extends till August 16 ( 6 pm-Paris time) the decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal to be awarded the joint silver medal in the women's 50kg freestyle category," IOA said.

Vinesh Phogat's medal verdict deferred? India Today TV reported that the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's silver medal has been deferred till August 16. However, the news is yet to be confirmed.

Vinesh Phogat's world champion rival Susaki reacts: Susaki, who faced a massive defeat at the hands of Vinesh Phogat a day before the latter's disqualification, said, "I had the honour of winning the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics! First of all, thank you so much for all your support. It has really helped me out! I wanted to see my family, teammates, and fans who have fought with me for the past three years to win the gold medal, but I couldn't do it, and I'm so sorry and frustrated that I committed a betrayal.

'Vinesh was hiding her pain with that smile': Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh recalled his meeting with Vinesh Phogat and said, "The next day before our bronze medal match, I met her and she said 'Bhai good luck, play well'. I felt like she was hiding her pain with that smile. She is a real fighter."

Vinesh was strong and deserves a medal, says Indian hockey player Sreejesh: Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh believes that Vinesh Phogat deserves a medal after reaching the final of the women's 50kg wrestling competition in Paris despite being disqualified from the Games. "There are two views, one being an athlete she deserves a medal, getting into the final, they snatched it from her, silver for sure. She was strong. If I was in her situation, I don't know what I would have done," Sreejesh said at an interaction with PTI editors at its headquarters here on Tuesday.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat wait for joint silver continues till August 16 as CAS again postpones verdict

