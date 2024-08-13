Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: All eyes are on Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) hearing wrestler Vinesh Phogat's case. The verdict is likely to be shared at 9:30 pm today August 13. The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) and lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for Vinesh Phogat, will be address the media at 9:30 PM (IST).

What Vinesh Phogat's case? Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), demanding a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

Lopez had lost to Vinesh in the semis of the women's 50kg wrestling competition in Paris, but replaced her for the final following Vinesh's disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games.

In a dramatic turn of events, Vinesh was disqualified after being found overweight by 100 grams during the customary weigh-in on the morning of the gold medal bout.

It's confirmed! CAS verdict on joint medal to Vinesh Phogat deferred till August 16: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) extends till August 16 ( 6 pm-Paris time) the decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal to be awarded the joint silver medal in the women's 50kg freestyle category," IOA said.

Vinesh Phogat's medal verdict deferred? India Today TV reported that the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's silver medal has been deferred till August 16. However, the news is yet to be confirmed.

Vinesh Phogat's world champion rival Susaki reacts: Susaki, who faced a massive defeat at the hands of Vinesh Phogat a day before the latter's disqualification, said, "I had the honour of winning the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics! First of all, thank you so much for all your support. It has really helped me out! I wanted to see my family, teammates, and fans who have fought with me for the past three years to win the gold medal, but I couldn't do it, and I'm so sorry and frustrated that I committed a betrayal.

'Vinesh was hiding her pain with that smile': Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh recalled his meeting with Vinesh Phogat and said, "The next day before our bronze medal match, I met her and she said 'Bhai good luck, play well'. I felt like she was hiding her pain with that smile. She is a real fighter."