Vinesh Phogat’s uncle on her retirement: ‘Will try to make her understand…’

Speaking on Vinesh Phogat's retirement, her uncle Mahavir Phogat said that the Olympic Gold medal was confirmed this time.

As reported by ANI, Mahavir Phogat said, “Olympic Gold medal was confirmed this time, but she got disqualified. It hurts, and hence, she has decided this. Once she is back, we all will try to make her understand if she is ready to contest in the next Olympics.”

As reported by ANI, Mahavir Phogat said, "Olympic Gold medal was confirmed this time but she got disqualified. It hurts and hence she has decided this. Once she is back, we all will try to make her understand if she is ready to contest in the next Olympics, says Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat on her…

Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday morning following her disqualification from the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics. She shared her decision in an emotional post on social media.

"Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

The Haryana government will felicitate wrestler Vinesh Phogat like a medalist said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Saini said in a post on X, “Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the final of the Olympics. She might not have been able to compete in the final due to some reason but she is a champion for all of us.”

Nayab Saini

“Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medallist. All the respect, reward and facilities that the Haryana government offers an Olympic silver medallist will be offered to Vinesh Phogat as well,” he said in Hindi.

Speaking on the Haryana CM's announcement, Vinesh's uncle Mahavir Phogat said that it is a “good initiative by the chief minister,” adding, “He has accepted the fact that she has got the Silver medal. It's a good step, and I support this. I thank the Haryana government. It'll encourage other athletes if such things ever happen to them.”

On Haryana CM's announcement to confer all the benefits to Vinesh Phogat that a silver medalist gets, her uncle Mahavir Phogat says, "It's a good initiative by the CM. He has accepted the fact that she has got the Silver medal. It's a good step and I…

Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), challenging her disqualification and requesting to be awarded a joint silver medal. The verdict from CAS is anticipated to be announced later Thursday in Paris.

Videos depicting Vinesh Phogat with cropped hair and visibly fatigued circulated widely on Wednesday. These videos captured her intense training regimen as she made a last-ditch effort to meet the weight requirement necessary to compete in the final event.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. (Doordarshan Sports- X)

Phogat secured her place in the gold medal bout after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. However, her hopes were dashed when she was disqualified on Wednesday for exceeding the weight limit. She was slated to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States in the final match.

Afterwards, Geeta, who is a Commonwealth Games gold medalist and World Championships medalist, took to X and wrote, “Sister @Phogat_Vinesh we will always be indebted to you for what you have done for the country Your passion and struggle will be remembered for centuries. You are a role model for all girls Your saying goodbye to wrestling like this is very sad for the whole family and the whole country.”

geeta phogat

Vinesh Phogat has achieved milestones, including two bronze medals at the World Championships in 2019 and 2022. She also clinched a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018, along with a bronze in 2014, and has secured three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Additionally, she achieved gold at the Asian Championships in 2021 and has earned silver and bronze medals at various continental competitions.