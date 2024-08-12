Vinesh Phogat leaves Paris Games village ahead of CAS verdict | Video

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated12 Aug 2024, 11:11 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat in action against Yui Susaki of Japan during the Paris Olympics. (REUTERS)
Vinesh Phogat in action against Yui Susaki of Japan during the Paris Olympics. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

A day before the historic the Court of Arbitration for Sports' final verdict on ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, Vinesh was seen leaving from Olympic Games village in Paris on Monday.

Here's the video:

CAS verdict on 13 August:

According to details by the Indian Olympic Association, the Court of Arbitration for Sports' final verdict will arrive till 6-00 pm (9.30 pm IST) on August 13, 2024.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA said in its statement on Saturday.

What PT Usha said:

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Dr Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.

Support from Olympic gold medalist:

Several Olympics gold medalist have started becoming vocal related to weight cutting practices, particularly in women's wrestling.

Olympic gold medalist Amit Elor is one such wrestler who highlighted the unnecessary physical and mental toll of weight cutting practices on athletes.

According to her weight cutting should not be promoted or encouraged, adding it may negatively impact an athlete's performance.

Speaking to USA TODAY Sports, she said, "It’s something that a lot of times, if you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, it can be really promoted and it’s very unnecessary − especially from a young age."

With agency inputs.

12 Aug 2024, 11:11 PM IST
