Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification: Wrestler’s plea for Silver medal at Olympics to be heard tomorrow

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea for Silver medal at Paris Olympics 2024 will be heard by CAS on Friday

United World Wrestling, the sport's governing body, disqualified Phogat on Wednesday morning. Team India said she was 100 grams — about a fifth of a pound — over the weight limit. Instead of becoming India’s first woman to compete in an Olympic final, she went home empty-handed.

Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final, and American Sarah Hildebrandt defeated Guzman Lopez 3-0 to win the gold medal.

Phogat later announced retirement saying, “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024.”

Phogat beat four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday. She then won her quarterfinal match against Ukraine’s Oksana Livach 7-5 and her semifinal against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to seemingly earn a spot in Wednesday night's championship match.

Haryana govt to reward Vinesh Phogat with all benefits of silver medalist The Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Thursday that it will reward Vinesh Phogat with all the benefits of a silver medalist, despite her disqualification.

"Not just Haryana, but the whole country is proud of our daughter Vinesh. Some problems arose which led to her disqualification. Despite everything, the state government has decided that we will reward her with all the benefits that a silver medalist is entitled to. How can we let her morale down," CM Saini said while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday.

He criticised the opposition for indulging in politics over the disqualification matter and highlighted the central government's efforts to "boost the morals" of sportspersons in the country.

"I have also invited bronze medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to my residence tomorrow. Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the entire opposition indulge in politics in everything, including sports. Whatever our government has done for our players and the policies brought for them to boost their morals, no government has been able to do," he added.