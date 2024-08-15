Vinesh Phogat’s first reaction after CAS’s verdict on Olympic medal appeal

In what seems to her first social media post following the CAS verdict, wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared a picture of herself from the Paris Olympics.

Livemint
Updated15 Aug 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat news: CAS dismissed Phogat's appeal against her disqualification and demand for a joint Olympic medal.
Vinesh Phogat news: CAS dismissed Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification and demand for a joint Olympic medal.(HT_PRINT)

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games and demand for a joint silver medal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday. With the case dismissal, she lost on a silver medal for winning the Women's Freestyle 50kg semifinal.

In what seems to her first social media post following the CAS verdict, Vinesh Phogat shared a picture of herself from the Paris Olympics. The photo captures her reaction when she had secured an "extraordinary" win against Yui Susaki of Japan in round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match on August 6.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict LIVE: Setback for wrestler as CAS dismisses plea

In the image, she could be seen lying round the floor with palms on her face. She chose an emotional B Praak song, Rabba Ve, to complement her picture. She posted it on Instagram.

Soon, comments started pouring in, with many calling her a “champion” and "golden girl".

Phogat's appeal against disqualification

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she failed to make weight for her women's 50kg freestyle final last week.

Phogat was set to face American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on August 7 but was found 100 grams (3.5 oz) overweight despite starving herself and spending hours in a sauna the previous night to cut down to her competition weight.

The disqualification meant Phogat did not receive a medal and she filed an appeal in sport's highest court challenging the decision of governing body United World Wrestling.

Also Read | Vinesh ’our champion with or without medal’: CAS dismisses Phogat’s plea

Phogat announced August 8 on social media that she would retire from the sport. The post, written in Hindi, translates as: “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024.”

India’s tally at the Paris Olympics remains at six — one silver and five bronze medals.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 07:40 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsVinesh Phogat’s first reaction after CAS’s verdict on Olympic medal appeal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue