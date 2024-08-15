Vinesh Phogat's first reaction after CAS's verdict on Olympic medal appeal

In what seems to her first social media post following the CAS verdict, wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared a picture of herself from the Paris Olympics.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games and demand for a joint silver medal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday. With the case dismissal, she lost on a silver medal for winning the Women's Freestyle 50kg semifinal.

In what seems to her first social media post following the CAS verdict, Vinesh Phogat shared a picture of herself from the Paris Olympics. The photo captures her reaction when she had secured an "extraordinary" win against Yui Susaki of Japan in round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match on August 6.

In the image, she could be seen lying round the floor with palms on her face. She chose an emotional B Praak song, Rabba Ve, to complement her picture. She posted it on Instagram.

Soon, comments started pouring in, with many calling her a “champion" and "golden girl".

Phogat's appeal against disqualification The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she failed to make weight for her women's 50kg freestyle final last week.

Phogat was set to face American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on August 7 but was found 100 grams (3.5 oz) overweight despite starving herself and spending hours in a sauna the previous night to cut down to her competition weight.

The disqualification meant Phogat did not receive a medal and she filed an appeal in sport's highest court challenging the decision of governing body United World Wrestling.

Phogat announced August 8 on social media that she would retire from the sport. The post, written in Hindi, translates as: “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024."