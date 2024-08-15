Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Vinesh Phogat's first reaction after CAS's verdict on Olympic medal appeal

Vinesh Phogat's first reaction after CAS's verdict on Olympic medal appeal

Livemint

In what seems to her first social media post following the CAS verdict, wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared a picture of herself from the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat news: CAS dismissed Phogat's appeal against her disqualification and demand for a joint Olympic medal.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games and demand for a joint silver medal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday. With the case dismissal, she lost on a silver medal for winning the Women's Freestyle 50kg semifinal.

In what seems to her first social media post following the CAS verdict, Vinesh Phogat shared a picture of herself from the Paris Olympics. The photo captures her reaction when she had secured an "extraordinary" win against Yui Susaki of Japan in round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match on August 6.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

In the image, she could be seen lying round the floor with palms on her face. She chose an emotional B Praak song, Rabba Ve, to complement her picture. She posted it on Instagram.

Soon, comments started pouring in, with many calling her a “champion" and "golden girl".

Phogat's appeal against disqualification

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she failed to make weight for her women's 50kg freestyle final last week.

Phogat was set to face American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on August 7 but was found 100 grams (3.5 oz) overweight despite starving herself and spending hours in a sauna the previous night to cut down to her competition weight.

The disqualification meant Phogat did not receive a medal and she filed an appeal in sport's highest court challenging the decision of governing body United World Wrestling.

Phogat announced August 8 on social media that she would retire from the sport. The post, written in Hindi, translates as: “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024."

India’s tally at the Paris Olympics remains at six — one silver and five bronze medals.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!