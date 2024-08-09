Watch: Moment when Arshad Nadeem’s record-breaking javelin throw secured Pakistan an Olympic gold

Paris Olympics 2024: Arshad Nadeem made history by winning Pakistan's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He achieved this in the javelin throw with a record-setting throw of 92.97 meters, surpassing the previous Olympic record held by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen from the 2008 Beijing Games.
Grenada's Anderson Peters took home the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters. This victory marked Pakistan's first gold medal since their hockey team won in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
Our own Arshad Nadeem just set a new Olympic record in the javelin throw with an incredible distance of 92.97m! How amazing is that?! Proud moment for our nation 🤲🏾💃🏽 🇵🇰 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/B1IuQlBUvb— Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) August 8, 2024
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess