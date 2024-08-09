Watch: Moment when Arshad Nadeem’s record-breaking javelin throw secured Pakistan an Olympic gold

  • Arshad Nadeem maked history with a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, ending Pakistan's long wait.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated9 Aug 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)

Paris Olympics 2024: Arshad Nadeem made history by winning Pakistan's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He achieved this in the javelin throw with a record-setting throw of 92.97 meters, surpassing the previous Olympic record held by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen from the 2008 Beijing Games.

Grenada's Anderson Peters took home the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters. This victory marked Pakistan's first gold medal since their hockey team won in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:52 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsWatch: Moment when Arshad Nadeem’s record-breaking javelin throw secured Pakistan an Olympic gold

