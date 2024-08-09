Watch: Moment when Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking javelin throw secured Pakistan an Olympic gold
Paris Olympics 2024: Arshad Nadeem made history by winning Pakistan's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He achieved this in the javelin throw with a record-setting throw of 92.97 meters, surpassing the previous Olympic record held by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen from the 2008 Beijing Games.
Grenada's Anderson Peters took home the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters. This victory marked Pakistan's first gold medal since their hockey team won in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.