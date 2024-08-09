Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Watch: Moment when Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking javelin throw secured Pakistan an Olympic gold

Watch: Moment when Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking javelin throw secured Pakistan an Olympic gold

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Arshad Nadeem maked history with a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, ending Pakistan's long wait.

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)

Paris Olympics 2024: Arshad Nadeem made history by winning Pakistan's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He achieved this in the javelin throw with a record-setting throw of 92.97 meters, surpassing the previous Olympic record held by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen from the 2008 Beijing Games.

Grenada's Anderson Peters took home the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters. This victory marked Pakistan's first gold medal since their hockey team won in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

