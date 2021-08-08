1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2021, 08:52 PM ISTLivemint
In another video, former Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman can be seen playing the guitar as he sings alongside Gavaskar, Ashish Nehra and others to pay tribute to Chopra's historic achievement
Athlete Neeraj Chopra put in a stunning performance to win India's first Olympic gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. The 23-year-old from Panipat registered a best attempt of 87.58m to finish ahead of the Czech Republic duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely. It was the country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
A little later on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar burst into singing 'Mere Desh ki Dharti' from the 1967 film 'Upkar' along with fellow commentators of the India vs England Test series.
Still processing this feeling, says Neeraj Chopra after winning gold
The Javelin thrower said that he is still processing the feeling of winning gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics.
"Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever," Chopra tweeted.
The country has won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.
